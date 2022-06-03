Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 9,062 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.67 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

