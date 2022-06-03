INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Buys $48,279.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INMB stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a current ratio of 23.89. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

