Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Holdings Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

PI opened at $50.01 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,737 shares of company stock worth $837,764 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

