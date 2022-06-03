IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,625 Average PT from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($20.56).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($26.19) to GBX 1,750 ($22.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($17.80). The stock had a trading volume of 618,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,878. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($23.76). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,323.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,524.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.75), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($682,743.75).

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.