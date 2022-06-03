iMe Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $397,386.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.