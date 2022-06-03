II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.08.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $61.67. 8,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

