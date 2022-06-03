iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $29.20 Average PT from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
iHeartMedia stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
