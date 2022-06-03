IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Down 6.4%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.84. 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Several research firms recently commented on IDT. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IDT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $724.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.