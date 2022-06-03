Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $10,122.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00586053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00412789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,147,131 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

