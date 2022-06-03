IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Sells 188,512 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,512 shares during the quarter. Luminar Technologies makes up about 1.9% of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 585.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 141,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,713. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

