iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.60.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.