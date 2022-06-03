Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $66.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMGF shares. Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Icade from €78.00 ($83.87) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Icade to €64.20 ($69.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $$58.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. Icade has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

