Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $397,677.41 and $801.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1,282.83 or 0.04334344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.22 or 0.01875942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00430506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

