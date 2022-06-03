IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IAA were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

IAA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 8,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

