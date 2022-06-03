HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 570 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.26) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.09) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 579.42 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.70) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 329.55 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.65. The company has a market capitalization of £106.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($95,078.44).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

