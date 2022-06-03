Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

HRL traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 4,186,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

