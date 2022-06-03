Hive Price Hits $0.54 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Hive has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $229.90 million and $40.69 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,771,259 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

