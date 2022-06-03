HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Acquires $769,749.57 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 52,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $769,749.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,908,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59.

HRT opened at $15.15 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HireRight by 44.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

