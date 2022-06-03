HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HQI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

