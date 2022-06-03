Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 8,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.