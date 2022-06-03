Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,851,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter worth $401,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

