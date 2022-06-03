Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,538,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.