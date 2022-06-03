HempCoin Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $341,981.89 and $56.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,674.03 or 1.00136959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,360,104 coins and its circulating supply is 266,224,954 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

