Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00255825 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.