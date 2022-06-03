Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.28 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

