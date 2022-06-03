Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 284,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,601. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.