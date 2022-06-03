Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.56 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $43.83 or 0.00147442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,653 coins and its circulating supply is 677,343 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.