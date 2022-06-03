Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Down 0.8%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Get Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.