Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.