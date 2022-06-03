Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

