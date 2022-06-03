Hans Tung Sells 2,139 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $24,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POSH. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

