Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
HNVR opened at $20.57 on Friday. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $24.68.
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
