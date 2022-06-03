Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 17.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shot up 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 96,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 56,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market cap of C$22.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49.
About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)
