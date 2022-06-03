Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 17.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shot up 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 96,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 56,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$22.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Get Hannan Metals alerts:

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.