Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $729.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

