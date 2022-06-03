Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 16,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

