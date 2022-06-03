Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($32.83).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($37.70) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,181 ($27.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,602.43. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,014 ($25.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($41.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($32.07), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,154.61).

Halma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.