Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.91

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.91 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.64). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 1,163,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.