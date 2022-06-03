Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

GWRE stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

