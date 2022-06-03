Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,863 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.