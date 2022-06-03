Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,185 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $159.10 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

