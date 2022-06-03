Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,474 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,006,000 after acquiring an additional 166,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.