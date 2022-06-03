Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JD.com by 1,118.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 47.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in JD.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

