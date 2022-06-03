Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

