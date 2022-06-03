Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

