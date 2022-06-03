Gridcoin (GRC) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $19,420.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 441,139,433 coins and its circulating supply is 410,486,401 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

