Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,600. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.