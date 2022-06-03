GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.32. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,760 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.