Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

