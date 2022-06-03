Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $421,176.90 and approximately $203.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

