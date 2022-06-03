Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells $1,504,500.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.58 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $181.30.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
