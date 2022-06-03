Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

